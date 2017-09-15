Mark Hurd is chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation and a member of Oracle’s board of directors. After serving as chairman, CEO and president at Hewlett-Packard for five years, Hurd joined Oracle as president in 2010. Four years later, Hurd was named CEO of Oracle Corporation. Throughout Mark Hurd’s tenure at Oracle the company has invested heavily in cloud computing, both through R&D and acquisitions such as NetSuite, a leader in cloud ERP; Eloqua, a leading provider of cloud-based marketing software; and Taleo, a cloud talent management software provider.

Mark Hurd often shares his insights and experiences as an author and speaker. He has made keynote appearances at Oracle OpenWorld, Oracle CloudWorld, Oracle Modern Supply Chain Experience, Collision and Web Summit, where he discusses topics that include business leadership, cloud computing, and the evolution of the workforce. Mark Hurd’s leadership and strategic focus have been noted in publications such as Fortune, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Barron’s.

Mark Hurd attended Baylor University on a tennis scholarship, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He remains active in university initiatives and serves as Vice Chair of Baylor University’s Board of Regents and on Baylor’s Executive Committee. Due to his lifelong passion for tennis, he has been instrumental in establishing Oracle’s partnership with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and creating the Oracle Challenger Series.