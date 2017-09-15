Mark Hurd
Mark Hurd is chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation and a member of Oracle’s board of directors. After serving as chairman, CEO and president at Hewlett-Packard for five years, Hurd joined Oracle as president in 2010. Four years later, Hurd was named CEO of Oracle Corporation. Throughout Mark Hurd’s tenure at Oracle the company has invested heavily in cloud computing, both through R&D and acquisitions such as NetSuite, a leader in cloud ERP; Eloqua, a leading provider of cloud-based marketing software; and Taleo, a cloud talent management software provider.
Mark Hurd often shares his insights and experiences as an author and speaker. He has made keynote appearances at Oracle OpenWorld, Oracle CloudWorld, Oracle Modern Supply Chain Experience, Collision and Web Summit, where he discusses topics that include business leadership, cloud computing, and the evolution of the workforce. Mark Hurd’s leadership and strategic focus have been noted in publications such as Fortune, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Barron’s.
Mark Hurd attended Baylor University on a tennis scholarship, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He remains active in university initiatives and serves as Vice Chair of Baylor University’s Board of Regents and on Baylor’s Executive Committee. Due to his lifelong passion for tennis, he has been instrumental in establishing Oracle’s partnership with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and creating the Oracle Challenger Series.
Starting in 2014, Mark Hurd has given the keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld each year. He focuses on bold predictions for the future of IT, which include increased use of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies. Held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, Hurd speaks to more than 60,000 attendees and more than 2 million online viewers.
As a thought leader in business strategies and information technologies, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd often shares trends and insights into the technology ecosystem, specifically the challenges and opportunities of migrating to the cloud from legacy enterprise systems.
In 2015, during his Oracle OpenWorld keynote, Mark Hurd shared his vision for the future of enterprise data, noting that it would not only reside in the cloud, it would be more secure and cost-effective to utilize cloud services for enterprise data management. Today, Mark Hurd’s predictions have become a reality, as companies rely on Oracle Cloud for critical business operations. Mark Hurd continues to lead Oracle’s innovative cloud strategy, enabling the company to uniquely differentiate itself from other cloud vendors.
Mark Hurd began his business career at NCR Corporation in sales. Recognized for his business acumen, he held several roles throughout the organization, becoming the head of the Teradata division before being named NCR chief executive officer (CEO) in 2003. NCR’s stock price increased nearly 300 percent during Hurd’s tenure at the company.
After joining Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2005, Mark Hurd worked to restore profitability and boost growth. In 2007, HP exceeded $100 billion in annual revenue, overtaking IBM and exceeding analysts’ earnings estimates. Hurd was recognized as a top technology industry CEO for his focus on data center architecture and mobile technology while transitioning the imaging divisions from analog to digital. During Hurd’s tenure as CEO, president, and chairman of the board, HP grew revenue more than 40 percent, doubling earnings per share with 22 consecutive quarters of growth, while also joining the ranks of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2009.
Now, at Oracle, Mark Hurd has helped shift the company’s long-term strategy to the cloud. He has predicted that 40 to 50 percent of workloads will be in the cloud by the early part of the next decade. With a focus on Oracle’s cloud platform, he plans to leverage Oracle’s leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) business to capture market share from large, medium, and small competitors.
On July 28, 2016, Oracle announced that it had acquired NetSuite, the first cloud company. Leveraging Oracle's global reach and resources, Mark Hurd has helped integrate NetSuite into the Oracle ecosystem as a distinct element of Oracle's enterprise resource planning cloud offerings. In 2019, Hurd helped to facilitate NetSuite's migration onto Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, a significant endorsement from NetSuite for Oracle Cloud and its autonomous database service.
A graduate of Baylor University, Mark Hurd continues to support the Baylor community and tennis program.
Board of Regents